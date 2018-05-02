Yum Brands big 1Q numbers overshadowed by same-store sales - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Yum Brands big 1Q numbers overshadowed by same-store sales

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings Wednesday, ...

NEW YORK (AP) - The company that runs the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut chains easily beat first-quarter expectations, but that's being overshadowed by weak sales at established restaurants.

Shares of Yum Brand Inc. slipped before the opening bell Wednesday.

Net income soared 55 percent to $433 million, or $1.27 per share. Removing a number of nonrecurring gains, per-share profit was 90 cents, far outpacing Wall Street projections for 76 cents, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue for the Louisville, Kentucky, company totaled $1.37 billion, also beating expectations.

Worldwide sales at restaurants open at least a year climbed 1 percent in the quarter. While that's an improvement from last year's decline of 3 percent, it's short of the 2 percent gain industry analysts projected.

