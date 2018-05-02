CVS Health beats expectations for 1Q, 2018 forecast - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CVS Health beats expectations for 1Q, 2018 forecast

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, the CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. CVS Health reports earnings Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, the CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. CVS Health reports earnings Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

By The Associated Press

CVS Health's earnings climbed nearly 5 percent, topping Wall Street expectations for the first quarter as the nation's second-largest drugstore chain focuses on completing a $69 billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna.

The company's 2018 earnings forecast released Wednesday is also higher than expected.

CVS predicts 2018 adjusted earnings of between $6.87 and $7.08 per share. FactSet says analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $6.47 per share.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, booked a $998 million profit in the first quarter, with adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share. Revenue grew 2.6 percent to $45.69 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.41 per share in the second quarter on $45.77 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

