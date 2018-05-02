White man guilty in severe beating of black man at rally - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White man guilty in severe beating of black man at rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A white Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been found guilty of malicious wounding.

News outlets report 23-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin was found guilty Tuesday for the August attack on 20-year-old DeAndre Harris.

The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years, with the option of suspending some time and a $20,000 fine.

Harris suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and head lacerations that required eight staples after the parking garage assault. Three others were arrested.

Goodwin claimed self-defense. However, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina-Alice Antony says it was Goodwin who wanted to square off.

The rally was held to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

