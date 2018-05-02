White man guilty of black man's assault in Charlottesville - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White man guilty of black man's assault in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A white Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been found guilty of malicious wounding.

News outlets report 23-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin was found guilty Tuesday for the August attack on 20-year-old DeAndre Harris.

The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years, with the option of suspending some time and a $20,000 fine.

Harris suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and head lacerations that required eight staples after the parking garage assault. Three others were arrested.

Goodwin claimed self-defense. However, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina-Alice Antony says it was Goodwin who wanted to square off.

The rally was held to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Michelle Obama, celebrities to fete kids heading to college

    Michelle Obama, celebrities to fete kids heading to college

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:39:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:40:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>

  • Wood frogs' No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

    Wood frogs' No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:29:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:40:53 GMT
    (Clara do Amaral, Mount St. Joseph University via AP). This April 24, 2018 photo provided by Clara do Amaral shows a wood frog in Ohio. In a report released on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, scientists have found that wood frogs, which don’t urinate in the wint...(Clara do Amaral, Mount St. Joseph University via AP). This April 24, 2018 photo provided by Clara do Amaral shows a wood frog in Ohio. In a report released on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, scientists have found that wood frogs, which don’t urinate in the wint...
    Scientists have figured out how wood frogs freeze and yet survive the winter and it's because they don't pee for months on end.More >>
    Scientists have figured out how wood frogs freeze and yet survive the winter and it's because they don't pee for months on end.More >>

  • Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes

    Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-05-01 23:49:51 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:40:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Librarian Elaine Cecil, left, and teacher Erica Martinez, right, at Webster Elementary School, checks the contents of free food bags they donated for their students and families as they hand the bags out in front of the sch...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Librarian Elaine Cecil, left, and teacher Erica Martinez, right, at Webster Elementary School, checks the contents of free food bags they donated for their students and families as they hand the bags out in front of the sch...
    Some educators in Arizona are volunteering to care for students and holding food drives as a historic teacher strike that has closed schools stretches on.More >>
    Some educators in Arizona are volunteering to care for students and holding food drives as a historic teacher strike that has closed schools stretches on.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly