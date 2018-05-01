Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman has been arrested for violating the terms of his probation.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a warrant says Zachary Cruz was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Tuesday evening.

The 18-year-old is the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Cruz was on six months' probation after pleading no contest in March for trespassing at the Parkland school. He was ordered to stay at least a mile away from any schools unless enrolled.

The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

