Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman has been arrested for violating the terms of his probation.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a warrant says Zachary Cruz was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Tuesday evening.

The 18-year-old is the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Cruz was on six months' probation after pleading no contest in March for trespassing at the Parkland school. He was ordered to stay at least a mile away from any schools unless enrolled.

The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

