Private equity firm is winning bidder for Weinstein Co.

By ALEXANDRA OLSON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - A private equity firm emerged Tuesday as the winning bidder for the Weinstein Co., the studio forced into bankruptcy by the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The Weinstein Co. announced in a statement that no other bidder made a better offer than Dallas-based Lantern Capital, which made a "stalking-horse" bid last month to pay $310 million in cash for the Weinstein Co.'s assets. The emergence of another qualified bidder would have triggered an auction leading to higher sale price.
The sale is subject to approval by a Delaware bankruptcy court, which has set a sale hearing for next week. The sale faces numerous objections that must be resolved, some from actors including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, who claim they are owed profit participation from projects.
The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy in March, succumbing to a fate it had tried to avoid since the scandal that forced Harvey Weinstein's ouster as CEO in October. Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused Harvey Weinstein of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.
The New York company's primary assets are a lucrative 277-film library, a television production business, and an unreleased film portfolio that includes four distribution-ready films and other projects in various stages of development.
Lantern also has agreed to assume about $125 million in project-related debt and to cover obligations related to the assumption of certain contracts and leases.
In a last-minute twist, a company formed by Broadway producer Howard Kagan made an offer Tuesday, asking for an extension to complete due diligence. But the Weinstein Co. declined to consider the bid, saying it lacked "a purchase agreement, a financing commitment, a deposit, or a number of other requirements for a qualified bid."
Kagan's offer had the support of five women who have filed a class action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. In a statement, the plaintiffs said they opposed the sale to Lantern because it contained no guarantee of a settlement fund for Weinstein's accusers.
In a letter, Kagan outlined a plan that would have included $25 million, along with 4 percent of the equity of the company, for a fund for Weinstein's accusers. He also proposed a cash payment of $5 million plus 1 percent of the equity in the new company for employees and former employees with claims against Weinstein.
"What really should happen here is that the company should be sold in a way that the victims are taken care of," Kagan told The Associated Press.
Kagan, a former hedge fund manager-turned-Broadway-producer, often works alongside his wife, Janet. They won Tony Awards for the 2013 revival of "Pippen" and the 2012 revival of "Porgy and Bess." Their most recent foray onto Broadway ended disastrously. Having taken "Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812" to Broadway with Josh Groban, the Kagans faced criticism over how they handled replacing the pop singer.
Lantern had no immediate comment on the developments.
The private equity firm has been in talks for months about acquiring The Weinstein Co. It had been part a group of investors led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet that had been poised to buy the studio. A lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on behalf of the Weinstein Co.'s employees complicated that transaction, and it ultimately fell apart.
Schneiderman's office released a statement Monday urging any bidders for the Weinstein Co. to include compensation for the victims.
