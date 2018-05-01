Free breast cancer screenings in May

Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge has announced two free breast cancer events during the month of May.
FREE SCREENINGS IN MAY
To make an appointment call 225-215-1234 o 1-888-616-4687.
The Woman’s Mobile Mammography Coach will be at various locations in the month of May.
WOMAN’S MOBILE MAMMOGRAPHY COACH
Komen BR says they are having a real impact against breast cancer and that donations are saving lives and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever.
MISSION TO END BREAST CANCER
PROCEEDS
More than 3 million survivors and counting are supported through research and community programs. From 1989 to 2014, there was a 38 percent decrease in breast cancer mortality.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.