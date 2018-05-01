Free breast cancer screenings in May - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Free breast cancer screenings in May

Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge has announced two free breast cancer events during the month of May.

FREE SCREENINGS IN MAY

  • Tuesday, May 8
    10 a.m. to noon & 1 p.m.to 4 p.m.
    (Appointment Required)
    LSU Mid City Clinic
    1401 North Foster Drive
    Baton Rouge, LA
     
  • Thursday, May 10
    9 a.m. to 11 a.m. & noon to 2 p.m.
    (Appointment Required)
    Hood Memorial
    Rural Health Clinic
    409 NW Central Ave.
    Amite, LA

To make an appointment call 225-215-1234 o 1-888-616-4687.

The Woman’s Mobile Mammography Coach will be at various locations in the month of May.

WOMAN’S MOBILE MAMMOGRAPHY COACH

  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • *An appointment is preferred

Komen BR says they are having a real impact against breast cancer and that donations are saving lives and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever.

MISSION TO END BREAST CANCER

  • Education
  • Screening
  • Treatment
  • Research

PROCEEDS

  • 75% proceeds – Local programs
  • 25% proceeds – National research

More than 3 million survivors and counting are supported through research and community programs. From 1989 to 2014, there was a 38 percent decrease in breast cancer mortality.

