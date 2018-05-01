Dominion's long-term plan includes more solar, natural gas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dominion's long-term plan includes more solar, natural gas

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia plans to build at least eight new natural gas-fired plants during the next 15 years, cementing its shift away from coal. Virginia's largest utility also plans for renewable energy making up less than 10 percent of its overall energy capacity through 2033.

Dominion announced its long-range plan in a regulatory filing Tuesday. It raises planned solar capacity by nearly 50 percent over last year's forecast, thanks to the technology's increasing affordability.

A number of coal- and oil-fired power plants will likely be retired.

And while Virginia's four existing nuclear units will remain in use, plans for a fifth reactor remain shelved.

Dominion executive Paul Koonce tells The Associated Press he believes it's a "real pivot" that puts the utility on an "environmentally responsible, sustainable path."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

