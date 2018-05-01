Dozens with ties to supremacist gangs arrested in Texas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dozens with ties to supremacist gangs arrested in Texas

DALLAS (AP) - Federal authorities say dozens of people associated with white-supremacist gangs in Texas have been indicted on drug trafficking charges, including four accused in a kidnapping in which a hatchet was used to chop off a victim's finger.

Authorities said Monday that 57 people are charged. Forty-two were arrested last week, nine people were already in custody on unrelated charges and six are still being sought.

An indictment alleges the defendants were members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and other gangs. Prosecutors allege the scheme operated from October 2015 through this month as members conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Texas.

"Not only do white supremacist gangs subscribe to a repugnant, hateful ideology, they also engage in significant, organized and violent criminal activity," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a Justice Department statement.

"The quantities of drugs, guns and money seized in this case are staggering," he said.

According to the indictment, the organizations and individuals accused of crimes include the "Aryan Circle," the "Aryan Brotherhood of Texas," the "Aryan Brotherhood," the "Peckerwoods," the "Soldiers of Aryan Culture," the "Dirty White Boys," and "Tango Blast." They're accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics throughout North Texas and elsewhere.

Four white supremacists kidnapped someone this past January and held that person captive through February in an effort to obtain drug proceeds they believed were owed to them. Investigators say the victim was beaten and had a finger lopped off.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-05-01 22:32:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

    Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-05-01 14:39:47 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-05-01 22:31:54 GMT
    Amazon has unveiled plans for a major expansion in Boston's Seaport District.More >>
    Amazon has unveiled plans for a major expansion in Boston's Seaport District.More >>

  • US border agency tests body-cam use by agents in 9 locations

    US border agency tests body-cam use by agents in 9 locations

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-01 16:19:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-05-01 22:31:51 GMT
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection is starting tests of body-worn cameras for employees at nine locations, potentially leading to a broad rollout.More >>
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection is starting tests of body-worn cameras for employees at nine locations, potentially leading to a broad rollout.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly