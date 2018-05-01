‘Pinko de Mayo’ party planned as Komen fundraiser

The Rum House is hosting an early Cinco de Mayo celebration called “Pinko de Mayo,” on Wednesday, May 2, benefiting Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge.

“PINKO DE MAYO” PARTY

Wednesday, May 2

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Rum House

2112 Perkins Palms Ave.

Baton Rouge

The Caribbean taqueria will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to Komen Baton Rouge to support their mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in the community and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

RELATED: Free breast cancer screenings in May

“Komen Baton Rouge plays a vital role in fighting breast cancer in our community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to their life-changing work,” said Founder and CEO Michael Buchert. “We were the third highest fundraising team during Race for the Cure, so we hope to continue that momentum as we host Pinko de Mayo. We are excited for this event and look forward to raising money while celebrating the holiday with everyone on Wednesday.”

TACO SPECIALS

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$7 for two tacos

$9 for three tacos

The Rum House offers 20 different chef-created taco variations.

ALL DAY DRINK SPECIALS

Two-for-one margaritas

HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rum House will have free valet for guests attending the event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.