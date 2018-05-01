May 1 is World Asthma Day

On World Asthma Day (May 1, 2018) and throughout May, people with asthma and organizations dedicated to asthma control and education join together to increase awareness about asthma and improve the lives of all people with asthma.
ASTHMA CASES (Source: CDC)
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asthma, a lung disease, affects more than 24 million people living in the United States, including more than 6 million children. It causes 3 in 5 people living with asthma to limit their physical activity or miss days at school and work. Asthma is also expensive, costing the nation $56 billion each year.
RELATED: Learn how to control asthma
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors. There are many pollutants found indoors that can trigger asthma attacks. Asthma triggers are things that can cause asthma symptoms, an episode or attack or make asthma worse.
ASTHMA TRIGGERS
Indoor allergens and irritants play a significant role in triggering asthma attacks. If you have asthma, you may react to just one trigger or you may find that several things act as triggers. Be sure to work with a doctor to identify triggers and develop a treatment plan that includes ways to reduce exposures to your asthma triggers.
TIPS FOR SUCCESSFUL ASTHMA MANAGEMENT
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.