May 1 is World Asthma Day

On World Asthma Day (May 1, 2018) and throughout May, people with asthma and organizations dedicated to asthma control and education join together to increase awareness about asthma and improve the lives of all people with asthma.

ASTHMA CASES (Source: CDC)

24 million people

6 million children

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asthma, a lung disease, affects more than 24 million people living in the United States, including more than 6 million children. It causes 3 in 5 people living with asthma to limit their physical activity or miss days at school and work. Asthma is also expensive, costing the nation $56 billion each year.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors. There are many pollutants found indoors that can trigger asthma attacks. Asthma triggers are things that can cause asthma symptoms, an episode or attack or make asthma worse.

ASTHMA TRIGGERS

Secondhand smoke

Dust mites

Molds

Cockroaches and pests

Pets

Nitrogen dioxide

Outdoor air pollution

Chemical irritants

Wood smoke

Indoor allergens and irritants play a significant role in triggering asthma attacks. If you have asthma, you may react to just one trigger or you may find that several things act as triggers. Be sure to work with a doctor to identify triggers and develop a treatment plan that includes ways to reduce exposures to your asthma triggers.

TIPS FOR SUCCESSFUL ASTHMA MANAGEMENT

Know the warning signs of an attack.

Avoid things that may trigger an attack.

Follow the advice of your healthcare provider.

Create a personal asthma management plan.

Use your asthma medicine as prescribed.

