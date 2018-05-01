Bill aims to prevent people's DNA from being shared with third parties

Supporters of the bill say third parties sharing their DNA information is a violation of privacy (Source: WAFB)

Lawmakers in Baton Rouge discussed a bill Tuesday that was partly inspired by the arrest of a wanted serial killer and rapist in California.

Last week, authorities announced the arrest of Joseph James Deangelo in connection to 12 murders and 50 rapes. Deangelo was caught because relatives had submitted DNA to a company to find out more about their ancestry. That data was used by police officers to make the arrest.

This bill, authored by Sen. Jean-Paul Morrell, would give people the ability to prevent any third party from accessing DNA information they submit. Supporters say it's a violation of privacy.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.