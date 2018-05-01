Judge: US can't immediately revoke man's DACA status - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge: US can't immediately revoke man's DACA status

By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge says the government cannot revoke a Mexican man's enrollment in a program designed to protect those brought to the United States illegally as children before he has a chance to rule.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Tuesday asked for additional arguments from lawyers before Daniel Ramirez Medina's status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program expires May 15.

The 25-year-old Ramirez drew international attention last year when the government revoked his status and placed him in deportation proceedings though he has no criminal record.

Authorities reinstated his DACA participation last month after a California court ruling. Then they said they planned to strip him of the protections once again.

Officials insist he has gang ties, though an immigration judge found that to be false.

