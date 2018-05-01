Study volunteers wanted to test weight loss drug that could decrease liver fat

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers who are obese or have non-alcoholic ateatohepatitis (NASH) to help them evaluate if a study drug can cause weight loss and decrease liver fat.

RELATED: Learn more about Pennington Biomedical Research Center

NASH is a condition that results in liver damage due to a build-up of fat in the liver. NASH is a common condition but since most people with NASH feel well, they are not aware that they have a liver problem. NASH can lead to severe cirrhosis, a condition that can cause permanent liver damage and scarring.

Participants in the HALT research study will visit the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic for a screening visit to determine eligibility for this study. Once enrolled, participants will receive study medication and visit the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic for 9 study visits.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

9 study visits

Participation in this research study will last approximately 4-6 months.

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)

Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)

Blood tests

Pregnancy tests

Physical exam

ECGs (to test heart health)

MRIs

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 18 years of age or older

Have been diagnosed by their doctor with either:

NASH or Obesity/Overweight and Type 2 diabetes

*Other study qualifications will be assessed during the screening process.*

Up to $800 is being offered to participants as compensation for completion of this study. If you are interested in volunteering for the HALT research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.