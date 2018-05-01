Vista Outdoor becomes latest to get out of the gun business - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vista Outdoor becomes latest to get out of the gun business

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. Vista Outdoor Inc., among the... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. Vista Outdoor Inc., among the...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Another company, this one among the largest ammunition makers in America, will stop producing firearms following the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High in February.

Vista Outdoor Inc. has been pressured for months by retailers that sell its other goods like Bell bicycle helmets and CamelBak water carriers, to distance itself from firearms.

The Utah company said Tuesday that it will focus on products for outdoor enthusiasts. It will continue to sell ammunition, its biggest core businesses.

REI, the national outdoor retailer, suspended all orders from Vista in March after it refused to say if it would continue to manufacture weapons.

Vista last year had revenue of $2.5 billion. It is looking for buyers for its Savage and Stevens firearms brands, and other product lines not related to firearms.

