US Border agency tests body cams on agents in 9 locations - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US Border agency tests body cams on agents in 9 locations

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is starting tests of body-worn cameras for employees at nine locations, potentially leading to a broad rollout that would make it the first federal law enforcement agency to use them on a large scale.

The nation's largest law enforcement agency concluded in November 2015 under President Barack Obama's administration that body cameras were not suitable for widespread use due to hurdles including cost, technological challenges and need for labor union approval.

Customers and Border Protection officials say the technology has evolved since the 2015 tests.

The tests will be done at land crossings in Detroit and Eagle Pass, Texas, and Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport and the sea port at Long Beach, California. There will be additional testing in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US wants 1 million to share DNA, health habits for science

    US wants 1 million to share DNA, health habits for science

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-05-01 13:42:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:44:57 GMT
    Congress has authorized $1.45 billion over 10 years for the project. It all hinges on whether enough people around the country will sign up. (Source: Raycom Media)Congress has authorized $1.45 billion over 10 years for the project. It all hinges on whether enough people around the country will sign up. (Source: Raycom Media)

    U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.

    More >>

    U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.

    More >>

  • US May Day immigration protests target Trump, fall elections

    US May Day immigration protests target Trump, fall elections

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-05-01 06:59:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:44:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, people participate in a May Day rally in New York. The Donald Trump era has been everything that immigrant rights’ groups feared, but while they are taking to the street...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, people participate in a May Day rally in New York. The Donald Trump era has been everything that immigrant rights’ groups feared, but while they are taking to the street...

    Immigrants are rallying around the U.S. on May Day to show their concerns about policy changes under President Donald Trump's administration.

    More >>

    Immigrants are rallying around the U.S. on May Day to show their concerns about policy changes under President Donald Trump's administration.

    More >>

  • At the site of a massacre, a survivor looks for peace

    At the site of a massacre, a survivor looks for peace

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:19:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:44:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., Chuck Cordero stands at the Waffle House where four people were shot and killed. At 3:25 a.m. on April 22, the Waffle House in suburban Nashville joined the growi...(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., Chuck Cordero stands at the Waffle House where four people were shot and killed. At 3:25 a.m. on April 22, the Waffle House in suburban Nashville joined the growi...
    Waffle House workers and regulars are trying to come to terms with the massacre that hit the cherished American institution.More >>
    Waffle House workers and regulars are trying to come to terms with the massacre that hit the cherished American institution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly