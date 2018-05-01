May is mental health awareness month

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), defines a serious mental illness as a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder that limits one or more major life activities. (Source: CNN/WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION/THE HARRIS POLL AND NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S

(CNN) - Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness.

The month of May is used to educate and bring awareness to the issue.

According to new research released by Nationwide Children's Hospital, 87 percent of Americans surveyed agree that more mental health support for children and adolescents needs to be available.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 20-percent or about 1 in 5 children, have had a seriously debilitating mental disorder.



Suicide is a major public health problem and a leading cause of death in the USA. Read our fact sheet, which can help you, a friend, or a family member learn about warning signs, risk factors, and suicide prevention. One person can make a difference: https://t.co/kYAIREt7KK pic.twitter.com/NjTwbUloQe — Mental Health NIMH (@NIMHgov) April 24, 2018

The NIMH also reports there were about 45 million adults living with a mental illness in 2016, of those, almost 10 and a half million were serious mental illnesses.

If you or someone you know has a mental illness, there are resources to help.

