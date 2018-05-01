May is mental health awareness month - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

May is mental health awareness month

(CNN) - Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness.

The month of May is used to educate and bring awareness to the issue.

According to new research released by Nationwide Children's Hospital, 87 percent of Americans surveyed agree that more mental health support for children and adolescents needs to be available.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 20-percent or about 1 in 5 children, have had a seriously debilitating mental disorder.

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), defines a serious mental illness as a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder that limits one or more major life activities.

The NIMH also reports there were about 45 million adults living with a mental illness in 2016, of those, almost 10 and a half million were serious mental illnesses.

If you or someone you know has a mental illness, there are resources to help.

