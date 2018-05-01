Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...

NEW YORK (AP) - Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be held accountable for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power.

Judd spoke Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Judd sued Weinstein on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.

Weinstein's representative says in a statement that he "championed her work," did not defame her and plans a vigorous defense against her claims.

The 50-year-old Judd says her ultimate goal is to encourage "safe and legal workplaces." She says it feels wonderful to take a stand on behalf of her "younger self."

Her lawsuit goes beyond many sexual harassment suits by invoking unfair competition laws against fraudulent business practices.

