Scotland bans bargain-basement booze in public health move

LONDON (AP) - Bargain booze has become a little more expensive in Scotland, which says it is the first country in the world to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol.
From Tuesday, retailers must charge at least 50 pence (68 cents) per unit, amounting to about 70 pence for a bottle of beer or 5 pounds for a bottle of wine.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised Scotland for being "bold enough and brave enough" to take the step.
But a measure public health advocates call a watershed moment has been a long time coming.
Scottish lawmakers approved minimum pricing in 2012, after which it was delayed for six years by legal challenges from the Scottish Whisky Association.
Scottish authorities say alcohol misuse causes about 697 hospital admissions and 22 deaths a week.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.More >>
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>