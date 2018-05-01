CEO caught on TV singing 'We're in the Money' after takeover - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CEO caught on TV singing 'We're in the Money' after takeover

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Trolleys stand stacked together inside the Sainsbury's flagship store in the Nine Elms area of London, Monday, April 30, 2018. Sainsbury's has agreed to buy Walmart's U.K. unit, Asda, for 7.3 billion pounds ($10.1 billion) in ca... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Trolleys stand stacked together inside the Sainsbury's flagship store in the Nine Elms area of London, Monday, April 30, 2018. Sainsbury's has agreed to buy Walmart's U.K. unit, Asda, for 7.3 billion pounds ($10.1 billion) in ca...

LONDON (AP) - The CEO of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's has apologized after being caught on camera singing 'We're in the Money' following the takeover of Walmart's unit Asda.

Mike Coupe was preparing for an ITV interview to discuss the $10 billion deal when caught on microphone singing a song from the musical '42nd Street.'

Coupe sang "we're in the money, the sky is sunny, let's lend it, spend it, send it rolling along." He later described it as "an unguarded moment" before settling down to speak.

He says it was "an unfortunate choice of song from the musical ... I saw last year and I apologize if I have offended anyone."

The value of Coupe's 1.28 million shares in Sainsbury's rose over half a million pounds ($750,000) Monday after the deal's announcement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-05-01 10:31:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:18:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-05-01 10:29:11 GMT
    (Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...(Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>

  • Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 23:58:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-05-01 10:29:04 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly