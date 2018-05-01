US May Day immigration protests target Trump, fall elections

White House chief of staff dismisses as "total BS" a report that he called Trump an idiot.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Director of Oval Office Operations Jordan Karem, left, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stand in the door of the Oval Office before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhar...

Thousands of workers and activists have marched to the Philippines' presidential palace to demand the government address labor issues, as workers around the world stage May Day rallies.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tu...

New York Times reports that special counsel has given Trump's lawyers a list of almost four dozen questions.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018.

The Trump administration is avoiding a possible trade war with Europe by putting off a decision on imposing tariffs on US imports of steel and aluminum.

U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...

By DEEPTI HAJELA and AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Immigrants say President Donald Trump's administration has become almost everything they feared, but while they rally across the United States on May Day, their focus is less on huge turnout Tuesday than on the first Tuesday in November.

Marches and other demonstrations for labor and immigrant rights were planned from Florida to New York to California on International Workers' Day and come amid similar actions worldwide.

"The Trump administration has made very clear that they've declared war on the immigrant community on all levels," said Javier Valdes, co-executive director of the advocacy group Make the Road New York.

Immigrant rights groups have joined in May Day activities for more than a decade, initially to push back against harsh legislative proposals and later to clamor for reform and legal status for immigrants in the country illegally who were brought to the U.S. as children or overstayed their visas.

Now, they want to drive turnout in the midterm elections. Advocates hope voters target lawmakers who have pushed for measures that hurt immigrants and replace them with immigrant-friendly policymakers, said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles.

"Elections have consequences, and the consequences for our community have been dire, and if we do not change the balance of power, we question our ability to remain free in this country," she said.

Protesters still are taking aim at policy changes under Trump, including a country-specific travel ban, the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, high-profile detention and deportation efforts, and proposals to cut back the overall numbers of people allowed to immigrate permanently.

Trump and his supporters say the enforcement and policy changes are needed for national security and economic benefits. Some of the new policies have gotten tangled up in court, and Trump hasn't secured funding for his coveted border wall with Mexico.

After the rallies, immigrant rights groups will join LGBTQ, African-American and women's organizations this summer to push for the election of new leaders, Salas said, adding that they hope to see more support from Americans who aren't immigrants.

"It is really a fundamental question about what kind of a country we're going to be," she said. "For us, the question of immigration is a question about race, and it is also a question about real equality in this country."

Taxin reported from Santa Ana, California. Taxin and Hajela cover immigration issues for The Associated Press. Follow them on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dhajela and https://twitter.com/ataxin . For more of their work, search for their names at https://apnews.com .

This version has been corrected to correct the spelling of the Make the Road New York CEO's last name, Valdes not Valdez.

