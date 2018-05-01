The Latest: EU says US tariff extension not enough - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: EU says US tariff extension not enough

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Containers are stored for export at a harbor in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Containers are stored for export at a harbor in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, April 30, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's planned steel tariffs (all times local):

2:40 a.m.

The European Union says the decision by the U.S. administration to grant a one-month tariff extension on EU imports of steel and aluminum is bad for business and that the bloc should be granted a permanent exemption.

The 28-nation EU said the U.S. decision "prolongs market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions."

The U.S. announcement only postpones for a month a potential trans-Atlantic trade war since the EU has already said it will retaliate if the Trump administration imposes the tariffs.

"As a longstanding partner and friend of the US, we will not negotiate under threat," the EU said, adding that a trans-Atlantic agreement "has to be balanced and mutually beneficial."

___

12:40 a.m.

The White House is postponing a decision on imposing tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, avoiding the potential for a trade battle with Europe as the U.S. prepares for tense trade talks in China this week.

The Trump administration said Monday it had reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports following discussions on a revised trade agreement, the outlines of which were previously announced by U.S. and South Korean officials. And the administration said it had also reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized shortly.

Announcing the trade actions, the White House said "in all of these negotiations, the administration is focused on quotas that will restrain imports, prevent transshipment and protect the national security."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:18:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:07 GMT
    (Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...(Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>

  • Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 23:58:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:00 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly