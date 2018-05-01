Germany expects permanent EU exemption from US tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Germany expects permanent EU exemption from US tariffs

BERLIN (AP) - Germany says it is aware of the U.S. postponement of a decision on imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union for 30 days, but continues to expect "a permanent exemption."

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement Tuesday that Germany as part of the EU will now "discuss how to continue."

The statement says, "the trans-Atlantic, economic relations are of great importance for both sides. Neither the EU nor the U.S. can have an interest in an escalation of their trade tensions."

It added that, "rather, both sides would profit from a further deepening of their trade relations."

U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports in March but excluded the EU and others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:18:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:07 GMT
    (Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...(Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>

  • Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 23:58:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:00 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly