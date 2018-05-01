Workers in Philippines, elsewhere rally to mark May Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Workers in Philippines, elsewhere rally to mark May Day

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tu... (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tu...
(AP Photo/Heng Sinith). A Cambodian worker attends a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally, demanding a better working condition. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith). A Cambodian worker attends a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally, demanding a better working condition.
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Protesters shout slogans during a march to mark May Day in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Hundreds of Hong Kong workers from various labor unions staged a rally to demand better workers' rights and call for standard working hours. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Protesters shout slogans during a march to mark May Day in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Hundreds of Hong Kong workers from various labor unions staged a rally to demand better workers' rights and call for standard working hours.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Thousands of workers and activists marched to the Philippines' presidential palace on Tuesday to demand the government address labor issues, as workers in the Southeast Asian country and elsewhere marked May Day.

In Manila, about 5,000 people from various groups held a rally near Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

Workers and activists also rallied elsewhere in Asia, including in Cambodia, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Rallies in other parts of the world will take place later Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Migrants in caravan criticized by Trump start seeking asylum

    Migrants in caravan criticized by Trump start seeking asylum

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:28:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-05-01 05:42:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans w...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans w...

    After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.

    More >>

    After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.

    More >>

  • CDC chief asks for, and gets, cut to his record $375K pay

    CDC chief asks for, and gets, cut to his record $375K pay

    Monday, April 30 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-30 18:28:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-05-01 05:41:47 GMT
    (Tracey Brown/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine in March 2018 shows Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. The government is paying Redfield $375,000 a yea...(Tracey Brown/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine in March 2018 shows Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. The government is paying Redfield $375,000 a yea...
    Government officials say the new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for a cut to his record-setting pay.More >>
    Government officials say the new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for a cut to his record-setting pay.More >>

  • Father of Army vet shot at Oregon VA clinic feels betrayed

    Father of Army vet shot at Oregon VA clinic feels betrayed

    Monday, April 30 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-30 14:10:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-05-01 05:41:44 GMT
    The father of a military veteran with PTSD who was shot by a guard at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Oregon says he feels betrayed by the VA and county officials.More >>
    The father of a military veteran with PTSD who was shot by a guard at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Oregon says he feels betrayed by the VA and county officials.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly