Mid-life stresses may be tied to late-life dementia risk

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.More >>
Diseases transmitted by biting insects -- ticks and mosquitoes in particular -- have more than tripled in the United States over the past decade, a new federal government report shows.More >>
Anxiety during middle age might signal impending dementia, a new analysis suggests.More >>
A truly dismal flu vaccine could still save thousands of lives, as long as roughly 40 percent of Americans got their shots, new research suggests.More >>
If she's fit, a woman is less likely to develop diabetes during pregnancy, a new study contends.More >>
Giving very ill and dying patients palliative care shortens hospital stays and lowers costs, researchers report.More >>
