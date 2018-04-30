Baton Rouge General opens two new clinics

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is opening two new locations of its Louisiana Internal Medicine Associates (LIMA) clinics on Tuesday, May 1. One clinic is opening in Zachary and another in Slaughter.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

http://www.wafb.com/story/37833399/learn-more-about-baton-rouge-general-medical-center

GRAND OPENINGS

Tuesday, May 1

LIMA Clinic - Zachary

19850 Old Scenic Highway

(Same building as Internal Medicine-Zachary)



Tuesday, May 1

LIMA Clinic – Slaughter

1169 La. 19

“These new primary care clinics expand those offerings, allowing us to bring BRG’s award-winning care to even more people,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, President and CEO of BRG.

BRG’s LIMA opened its first location in December at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus, focusing on care for adults with complex and chronic conditions. The LIMA clinics serve as rotation sites for internal medicine residents and medical students, who provide additional focus to patients’ healthcare needs.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.