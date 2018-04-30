High-tech health help coming soon to Baton Rouge

Ochsner Health System is bringing its “O Bar” to Baton Rouge to answer all of your health technology questions and hopefully keep patients out of the doctor’s office. Ochsner will open the first Baton Rouge location in early May.

O BAR GRAND OPENING

Wednesday, May 2

Located within Ochsner Health Center – O’Neal

16777 Medical Center Dr., Plaza I

The O Bar is a one-of-a-kind “Genius Bar” in a healthcare setting. The O Bar features a state-of-the-art iPad® bar staffed by full-time technology specialists to help you choose the right product or app for your lifestyle as well as providing guidance and support.

APPS FOCUSED ON:

Wellness

Nutrition

Fitness

Diabetes

Women’s Health

Smoking Cessation

At O Bar, customers will be able to ask an expert why an activity monitor isn’t working correctly, or why one calorie counting app is better than another. The O Bar also carries a variety of physician recommended products. As well as digital water bottles, trackers and blood pressure cups, among other items.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

Activity monitors – Fitbit and Jawbone

Bluetooth Blood Glucose Monitor

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

Wireless Scale

The retail shop isn’t limited to the hospital’s patients. Anyone can go to O Bar regardless of their primary care physician.

The first O Bar launched in New Orleans in 2014 and has grown to include two New Orleans locations, one in Convington, Louisiana, and one in Morrero, Louisiana. Ochsner plans to open a second Baton Rouge location at a later date.

O BAR HOURS

Grand Opening: Wednesday, May 2nd

Open Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CALL: 225-412-5080

According to Ochsner, it’s a place where health technology can be explored– and explained – all in the name of better health.

