Newborns needed for baby fat study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is calling on new moms to help researchers understand more about a newborn baby’s body.
RELATED: Learn more about LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The goal of the Baby Fat Pilot research study is to develop a technique to accurately measure the amount of fat in infants. Researchers believe understanding more about body fat in infants will help them learn more about the factors that impact the health of people beginning in early life and continuing throughout their lifespan.
NUMBER OF VISITS
Qualified participants will complete 2 study visits to the Pennington Biomedical Clinic. The infant’s body fat will be measured using three different machines and a parent will answer questions about his or her infant’s health, feeding habits, and lifestyle.
PROCEDURES
To qualify, infants must be healthy, born full term, and be between 14 and 28 days old.
QUALIFICATIONS
Participants will receive up to $100 upon completion of the study. If you are interested in volunteering for this research study call 225-326-0546 or email moms@pbrc.edu.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.