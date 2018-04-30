Newborns needed for baby fat study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is calling on new moms to help researchers understand more about a newborn baby’s body.

The goal of the Baby Fat Pilot research study is to develop a technique to accurately measure the amount of fat in infants. Researchers believe understanding more about body fat in infants will help them learn more about the factors that impact the health of people beginning in early life and continuing throughout their lifespan.

NUMBER OF VISITS

2 visits to the Pennington Biomedical Clinic

Participation lasts 11 days

Qualified participants will complete 2 study visits to the Pennington Biomedical Clinic. The infant’s body fat will be measured using three different machines and a parent will answer questions about his or her infant’s health, feeding habits, and lifestyle.

PROCEDURES

Length and weight

PEA POD Scan (to measure body fat)

DXA Scan (to measure the amount of bone, muscle and body fat)

MRI (to measure body fat in the upper back and neck area)

Questionnaires

To qualify, infants must be healthy, born full term, and be between 14 and 28 days old.

QUALIFICATIONS

Be a healthy infant

Be born full term (greater than or equal to 37 weeks)

Be 14 to 28 days old

Participants will receive up to $100 upon completion of the study. If you are interested in volunteering for this research study call 225-326-0546 or email moms@pbrc.edu.

