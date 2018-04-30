Official: Trump to promote tax law in Cleveland on Saturday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Official: Trump to promote tax law in Cleveland on Saturday

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018.

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A White House official says President Donald Trump is set to promote the Republican tax law this weekend in Cleveland.

The official says the president will highlight the law's benefits to small businesses on Saturday. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the trip and spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity.

The Republican Party is putting its midterm election hopes on convincing Americans that the law benefits them. Ohio is the setting for contentious races for Senate, governor and several House districts.

Cleveland hosted the 2016 Republican National Convention, where Trump officially became the GOP's presidential nominee. He last visited Ohio in March to promote his infrastructure proposals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:53 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-30 21:52:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...(AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-30 21:52:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-30 21:52:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly