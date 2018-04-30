2020 trial for Backpage.com founders in case over sex ads - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2020 trial for Backpage.com founders in case over sex ads

(AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud). Backpage.com founders James Larkin, left, and Michael Lacey, right, leave U.S. District Court in downtown Phoenix on Monday, April 30, 2018. A judge set a January 2020 trial date for Larkin and Lacey on charges that they kn... (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud). Backpage.com founders James Larkin, left, and Michael Lacey, right, leave U.S. District Court in downtown Phoenix on Monday, April 30, 2018. A judge set a January 2020 trial date for Larkin and Lacey on charges that they kn...

PHOENIX (AP) - Leaving a Phoenix courthouse Monday, Backpage.com co-founder Michael Lacey offered his first public comments about allegations of running prostitution ads and money laundering.

"Nonsense!" Lacey said before his attorney added that his client had no further comment.

Lacey, and co-founder James Larkin are scheduled to stand trial Jan. 15, 2020, on federal charges in Arizona that they knowingly ran prostitution ads and laundered money earned from the classified advertising site. Five site employees will also stand trial. Attorneys were given enough time to review an estimated 7 million to 9 million pages of documents about the case.

An indictment alleges Backpage.com ignored warnings to stop running advertisements promoting prostitution, sometimes involving children, because the site has brought in $500 million on prostitution-related revenues since its inception in 2004.

Authorities say Backpage.com portrays itself as trying to prevent such ads, but investigators have determined the site's operators have declined to confront the problem. Employees are accused of helping customers edit their ads to say within legal limits while still encouraging commercial sex.

The indictment alleges Backpage.com started to launder money earned from ad sales a few years ago after banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes.

The site founders and five employees charged in the federal case in Arizona have pleaded not guilty to charges.

Another employee of the site, CEO Carl Ferrer, has pleaded guilty to a separate federal conspiracy case in Arizona and state money laundering charges in California.

In addition, the company pleaded guilty to human trafficking in Texas and in a federal money laundering conspiracy case in Arizona. Ferrer has agreed to testify against others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:53 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:03:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...(AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>

  • B-I-G time: Wild cards send spelling bee field above 500

    B-I-G time: Wild cards send spelling bee field above 500

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:41 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:03:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, Mira Dedhia, 13, from Western Springs, Ill., uses an imaginary keyboard to correctly spell her word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md. ...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, Mira Dedhia, 13, from Western Springs, Ill., uses an imaginary keyboard to correctly spell her word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md. ...
    A new wild-card program has expanded the field at the Scripps National Spelling Bee from fewer than 300 spellers to more than 500.More >>
    A new wild-card program has expanded the field at the Scripps National Spelling Bee from fewer than 300 spellers to more than 500.More >>

  • Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed

    Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:27 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:03:27 GMT
    Authorities say one person is dead and another hospitalized after gunfire erupted during an argument at an entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.More >>
    Authorities say one person is dead and another hospitalized after gunfire erupted during an argument at an entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly