Detroit released from active state oversight of finances

By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan on Monday returned financial control of Detroit to the city's mayor and council, just over three years after the Motor City exited the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
A nine-member review commission unanimously voted on a waiver that releases the city from state financial oversight after Detroit delivered three consecutive years of audited balanced budgets. A $36 million operating surplus also is expected for the fiscal year 2018.
"Detroit is once again finally a city of full self-governance," Mayor Mike Duggan said.
The waiver must be approved annually for 10 years before the commission is fully retired.
Detroit was about $12 billion in debt and unable to deliver adequate city services when Republican Gov. Rick Snyder placed the city under state receivership in early 2013. A state-appointed emergency manager overseeing Detroit's finances filed for bankruptcy the same year. Detroit exited bankruptcy in December 2014, restructuring about $7 billion in debt and setting aside $1.7 billion in savings and revenue over a decade to improve city services.
The financial review commission was created in 2014 and given oversight over borrowing and large city-issued contracts as part of the bankruptcy restructuring plan.
Most city operations were returned to Duggan's control in September 2014.
Under the terms of the bankruptcy, creditors received pennies on the dollar for what they were owed and thousands of retirees saw their pensions cut by 4.5 percent. Annual cost-of-living increases were eliminated.
The impact on retirees would have been more onerous if not for an $800 million promise from foundations, major corporations and the state to help soften cuts to their pensions while protecting city-owned pieces in the Detroit Institute of Arts from possible sale to satisfy creditors.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.More >>
T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.More >>
T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>