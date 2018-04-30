Inspectors: Filter blew off apparatus before plant explosion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Inspectors: Filter blew off apparatus before plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Federal safety inspectors say an air filter blew off a corn grinding device shortly before a deadly explosion demolished a southern Wisconsin corn mill last summer.

Officials with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board held a news conference Monday to discuss preliminary findings from their investigation into the deadly blast at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria on May 31. Five workers were killed and 14 were injured.

CSB investigators spoke with 10 of 14 supervisors. A superintendent told them that he saw the filter blow off the grinder. Flames shot out of the intake line. He fled moments before the plant exploded.

CSB Investigator Mary Beth Mulcahy says the board's probe is continuing and it could be six months before it issues any conclusions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:14:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Court documents: Deputy was shot in the head by assailant

    Court documents: Deputy was shot in the head by assailant

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:31 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:14:17 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>

  • Houston police: Boy, 10, dies after hiding in tumble dryer

    Houston police: Boy, 10, dies after hiding in tumble dryer

    Monday, April 30 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:18:24 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:14:13 GMT
    Police say a 10-year-old Houston boy died after he climbed into a tumble dryer during a game of hide-and-seek.More >>
    Police say a 10-year-old Houston boy died after he climbed into a tumble dryer during a game of hide-and-seek.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly