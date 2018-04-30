3 family members headed to tournament die in head-on crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 family members headed to tournament die in head-on crash

STINESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Three family members were killed when a pickup truck collided head-on with their car as they drove to a softball tournament in rural central Indiana.

The crash Sunday along Indiana 46 in Monroe County killed 40-year-old Michael Mascoe, 45-year-old Rhonda Mascoe and her 19-year-old daughter, Zoey Bennington.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says two children who were also in the Spencer family's sport-utility vehicle were hospitalized.

Police say 56-year-old Timothy Gill of Gosport was driving west on Indiana 46 shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday when he drifted over the edge of the road, over-corrected and struck the Mascoe family head-on. Gill was hospitalized with injuries.

WXIN-TV reports that the Mascoe family was headed to Columbus, Indiana, for a softball tournament where one of the children was a player.

