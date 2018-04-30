Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized "to continue regaining strength" as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush "is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon." McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:14:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Court documents: Deputy was shot in the head by assailant

    Court documents: Deputy was shot in the head by assailant

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:31 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:14:17 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>

  • Houston police: Boy, 10, dies after hiding in tumble dryer

    Houston police: Boy, 10, dies after hiding in tumble dryer

    Monday, April 30 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:18:24 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:14:13 GMT
    Police say a 10-year-old Houston boy died after he climbed into a tumble dryer during a game of hide-and-seek.More >>
    Police say a 10-year-old Houston boy died after he climbed into a tumble dryer during a game of hide-and-seek.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly