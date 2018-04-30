Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized "to continue regaining strength" as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush "is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon." McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Taxpayer legal tab in Bridgegate scandal exceeds $15M

    Taxpayer legal tab in Bridgegate scandal exceeds $15M

    Monday, April 30 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:08:21 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:52 GMT
    The cost to New Jersey taxpayers of former Gov. Chris Christie's legal response to the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal in 2013 has climbed to over $15 million, and the tab is expected to climb further...More >>
    The cost to New Jersey taxpayers of former Gov. Chris Christie's legal response to the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal in 2013 has climbed to over $15 million, and the tab is expected to climb further as appeals play out.More >>

  • Inspectors: Filter blew off apparatus before plant explosion

    Inspectors: Filter blew off apparatus before plant explosion

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:38:25 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:48 GMT
    Federal safety inspectors say an air filter blew off a corn grinding device shortly before a deadly explosion demolished a southern Wisconsin corn mill last summer.More >>
    Federal safety inspectors say an air filter blew off a corn grinding device shortly before a deadly explosion demolished a southern Wisconsin corn mill last summer.More >>

  • Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

    Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:19:50 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:17 GMT
    A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized "to continue regaining strength" as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.More >>
    A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized "to continue regaining strength" as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly