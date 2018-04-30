Lost Oregon trucker: 'I was in so much pain. I was shaking' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lost Oregon trucker: 'I was in so much pain. I was shaking'

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon trucker who spent days trying to hike out of a forest after taking a wrong turn says he was determined to make it home to his family.

Jacob Cartwright tells the "Today " show that all the walking left him in so much pain that he was shaking. But "hell or high water," he was going back to his wife and kids.

Police say the 22-year-old covered about 14 miles (23 kilometers) over four days before he turned up dehydrated near the town of La Grande on Saturday. He's expected to make a complete recovery.

Cartwright was hauling potato chips when his tractor-trailer got stuck after taking the wrong turn in an area with limited cellphone coverage. He had put the wrong address in a GPS mapping device.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

