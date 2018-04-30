Trump urges Nigerian leader to remove barriers to US trade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump urges Nigerian leader to remove barriers to US trade

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Monday that he urged Nigeria's leader to remove trade barriers to allow additional U.S. investment in the African nation.

Trump noted that the U.S. sends more than $1 billion in foreign aid annually to Nigeria and said the U.S. should get something in return.

"We think that we are owed that," Trump said at a joint White House news conference Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the first African leader to visit him at the White House.

Trump said the U.S. "will be investing substantially in Nigeria if they can create that level playing field."

Trump and Buhari held talks earlier Monday.

The Nigerian president's visit followed an uncomfortable start to the Trump administration's approach to the world's second-most-populous continent. Trump stirred anger in Nigeria last year after reports that he said during an Oval Office meeting that Nigerians wouldn't want to go home to their "huts" if they were permitted to visit the U.S.

Nigeria was among the African nations that summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain Trump's comments that he wanted less immigration from "shithole" countries in Africa and more from places like Norway.

Trump denied using the vulgar term, but others who were present said he used that language.

Asked whether he and Buhari had discussed the remark, Trump said they had not, but he told Buhari: "You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in. But we didn't discuss it because the president knows me and he knows where I'm coming from."

Buhari deflected, saying he was unsure about "whether that allegation against the president was true or not."

He said, "So the best thing for me is to keep quiet."

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:53 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:03:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...(AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>

  • B-I-G time: Wild cards send spelling bee field above 500

    B-I-G time: Wild cards send spelling bee field above 500

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:41 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:03:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, Mira Dedhia, 13, from Western Springs, Ill., uses an imaginary keyboard to correctly spell her word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md. ...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, Mira Dedhia, 13, from Western Springs, Ill., uses an imaginary keyboard to correctly spell her word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md. ...
    A new wild-card program has expanded the field at the Scripps National Spelling Bee from fewer than 300 spellers to more than 500.More >>
    A new wild-card program has expanded the field at the Scripps National Spelling Bee from fewer than 300 spellers to more than 500.More >>

  • Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed

    Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:27 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:03:27 GMT
    Authorities say one person is dead and another hospitalized after gunfire erupted during an argument at an entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.More >>
    Authorities say one person is dead and another hospitalized after gunfire erupted during an argument at an entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly