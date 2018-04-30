Home STD kits shouldn't give you total peace of mind

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Samuel Ellis III, 25, was booked on charges of second-degree battery and false imprisonment.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Samuel Ellis III, 25, was booked on charges of second-degree battery and false imprisonment.More >>
A convicted sex offender who has a history of posing as a police officer has been released from jail after getting arrested again Monday.More >>
A convicted sex offender who has a history of posing as a police officer has been released from jail after getting arrested again Monday.More >>
The full Senate could vote Tuesday to ban state employees from looking at porn on their computers.More >>
The full Senate could vote Tuesday to ban state employees from looking at porn on their computers.More >>
Over 105 vendors have signed up for the 7th Annual Livingston Parish Chamber’s Business & Community Expo and Job Fair presented by Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union.More >>
Over 105 vendors have signed up for the 7th Annual Livingston Parish Chamber’s Business & Community Expo and Job Fair presented by Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union.More >>
A police officer in Texarkana, TX has a message for people after getting a call Sunday morning about a dog people assumed was dangerous.More >>
A police officer in Texarkana, TX has a message for people after getting a call Sunday morning about a dog people assumed was dangerous.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
Hospital officials believe the nurse may have infected at least two patients with hepatitis C, and they are urging 2,600 others to get tested for the disease.More >>
Hospital officials believe the nurse may have infected at least two patients with hepatitis C, and they are urging 2,600 others to get tested for the disease.More >>
John Russo says he was trying to enforce a safety policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting when a student became aggressive with him.More >>
John Russo says he was trying to enforce a safety policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting when a student became aggressive with him.More >>
At least 31 of the accused drivers have been convicted on charges ranging from battery to rape.More >>
At least 31 of the accused drivers have been convicted on charges ranging from battery to rape.More >>
The nurse is charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, following an alleged dispute over his mother's care.More >>
The nurse is charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, following an alleged dispute over his mother's care.More >>
Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State, announced his intent for higher office with pro-gun ad.More >>
Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State, announced his intent for higher office with pro-gun ad.More >>
An off-duty Madison city police officer went to the Von Braun Center with his family Friday to watch the Havoc play Friday, but he said something “strange” happened.More >>
An off-duty Madison city police officer went to the Von Braun Center with his family Friday to watch the Havoc play Friday, but he said something “strange” happened.More >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>