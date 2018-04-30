The Latest: Will Sprint-T-Mobile combo hurt consumers? - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Will Sprint-T-Mobile combo hurt consumers?

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Sprint-T-Mobile deal (all times local):

11 a.m.

Consumer advocacy groups are worried that T-Mobile's bid for Sprint will likely lead to higher cellphone plans because there's less competition.

The watchdog group Common Cause says low-income consumers seeking more affordable services will be particularly hurt.

But Mark Lowenstein, a mobile-industry consultant, says the move shouldn't be seen as a consolidation in the wireless industry. Rather, he says, it's a new industry structure, with wireless "competing in the larger broadband space."

The deal announced Sunday would combine the nation's third- and fourth-largest wireless companies and bulk them up to a similar size to Verizon and AT&T, the industry giants.

Shares of T-Mobile fell 4 percent to $61.87 in morning trading Monday. Sprint shares fell 17 percent to $5.65.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death

    Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-04-30 11:58:27 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-04-30 15:31:35 GMT
    Cincinnati officials responding to the death of a teenager who was trapped in the back of a minivan and twice called 911 for help expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center.More >>
    Cincinnati officials responding to the death of a teenager who was trapped in the back of a minivan and twice called 911 for help expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center.More >>

  • Mumia Abu-Jamal's appeals hearing continued until August

    Mumia Abu-Jamal's appeals hearing continued until August

    Monday, April 30 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:38:20 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-04-30 15:31:32 GMT
    Former death-row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal is in court asking a judge to vacate his previous failed appeals attempts, so he can again appeal his case.More >>
    Former death-row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal is in court asking a judge to vacate his previous failed appeals attempts, so he can again appeal his case.More >>

  • Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas

    Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:51:44 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-04-30 15:31:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...
    President Donald Trump will attend the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump will attend the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly