UK government suffers Brexit defeat in House of Lords - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK government suffers Brexit defeat in House of Lords

(Niall Carson/PA via AP). EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, reacts with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, during a media presentation during the All-Ireland Civic Dialogue conference on Brexit, in Dundalk, Ireland, Monday April 3... (Niall Carson/PA via AP). EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, reacts with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, during a media presentation during the All-Ireland Civic Dialogue conference on Brexit, in Dundalk, Ireland, Monday April 3...
(Niall Carson/PA via AP). EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier faces the media during the All-Ireland Civic Dialogue conference on Brexit, in Dundalk, Ireland, Monday April 30, 2018. Barnier is conducting two days of talks about Britain's split... (Niall Carson/PA via AP). EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier faces the media during the All-Ireland Civic Dialogue conference on Brexit, in Dundalk, Ireland, Monday April 30, 2018. Barnier is conducting two days of talks about Britain's split...
(Niall Carson/PA via AP). Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, right, greets the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as they arrive at the All-Ireland Civic Dialogue conference on Brexit, in Dundalk, Ireland, Monday April 30, 2018.... (Niall Carson/PA via AP). Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, right, greets the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as they arrive at the All-Ireland Civic Dialogue conference on Brexit, in Dundalk, Ireland, Monday April 30, 2018....

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The British government faced pressure over Brexit at home and abroad Monday, including a defeat in Parliament over who gets the final say on an exit deal with the European Union.

By 335 votes to 244, the House of Lords backed an amendment to the government's key Brexit bill to give Parliament decision-making power on the outcome of negotiations with the EU - including the power to call off the divorce.

The government said it was disappointed. Brexit Minister Martin Callanan said the decision would "weaken the U.K.'s hand in our negotiations with the EU by giving Parliament unprecedented powers."

It's not clear whether the amendment will be approved by lawmakers when the bill goes back to the elected House of Commons.

Meanwhile the EU's chief negotiator urged faster action on the fraught problem of the Irish border, saying there needs to be agreement by June on a way to keep it barrier-free after Brexit.

The Northern Ireland-Ireland border will be the U.K.'s only land frontier with the EU after Brexit. Britain and the bloc agree there must be no customs posts or other infrastructure along the currently all-but-invisible 310-mile (500-kilometer) border.

But Britain also says it will leave the EU's tariff-free customs union. Officials from the two sides are trying to find a way to reconcile the two positions.

Britain rejects the EU's suggestion, which is to keep Northern Ireland inside the bloc's customs union. The EU says the U.K. has yet to propose a workable alternative.

On a visit to the border region, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said "we need to agree rapidly by June on the scope of all-island customs and regulations, the safety and controls that we need to respect the single market."

Britain and the EU want to strike an overall Brexit agreement by October, so EU parliaments have time to ratify it before Britain leaves the bloc on March 29, 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy appears in court

    Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy appears in court

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:31 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-04-30 18:30:41 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>

  • AP Explains: A look at DNA-sharing services and privacy

    AP Explains: A look at DNA-sharing services and privacy

    Friday, April 27 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-27 22:39:24 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-04-30 18:30:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). T. Abbott, left, and John Lopes, right, from the Sacramento County Sheriff's crime scene investigation office, conference about boxes of evidence gathered from the home of murder suspect Joseph DeAngelo, Thursday, April 26,...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). T. Abbott, left, and John Lopes, right, from the Sacramento County Sheriff's crime scene investigation office, conference about boxes of evidence gathered from the home of murder suspect Joseph DeAngelo, Thursday, April 26,...
    AP Explains: A look DNA-sharing services and the privacy questions surrounding them.More >>
    AP Explains: A look DNA-sharing services and the privacy questions surrounding them.More >>

  • Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-04-28 05:22:00 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-04-30 18:30:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...

    More >>

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly