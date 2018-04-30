German nationalist wins injunction against Facebook - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German nationalist wins injunction against Facebook

BERLIN (AP) - A leading German nationalist politician has won a court injunction forcing Facebook to ensure a user's slur against her can't be seen in Germany.

In a post, a user had called Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party, a "dirty Nazi swine" for reportedly opposing same-sex marriage.

While Facebook hid the post from German users, Weidel's lawyers argued it could be easily viewed in Germany by using a VPN service that routes Internet traffic through computers in another country.

A spokesman for Hamburg's regional court, Kai Wantzen, said Monday that Facebook faces a fine of 250,000 euros ($301,750) if it fails to comply with the injunction.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weidel has previously accused the German government of seeking to censor online speech.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

