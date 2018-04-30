Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign... (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will be at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.

A White House official said Monday that Trump will attend the group's annual meeting. Trump has been a strong supporter of the NRA and enjoyed their backing in his 2016 campaign.

After a deadly school shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Trump suggested he was open to new gun control measures. He held a meeting with senators, declaring that he would stand up to the gun lobby and calling for a "comprehensive" bill.

But Trump later backpedaled from those sweeping statements, offering a more limited plan. After he advocated increasing the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21, Trump tweeted there was "not much political support" for the idea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

