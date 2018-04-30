Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas

T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.More >>
T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>