Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of Quaaludes led to conviction - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of Quaaludes led to conviction

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi... (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The jury that convicted Bill Cosby at his sexual assault retrial said that its decision was only influenced by what happened in court, and the youngest member of the panel said that the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

Harrison Snyder said in an interview aired Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that it "wasn't an open and shut case." But the 22-year-old says Cosby's deposition - in which he admitted giving women drugs to have sex with them - was the evidence that made him believe he was guilty.

"I think it was his deposition, really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them," Snyder said of a deposition that was part of a civil case brought by accuser Andrea Constand.

Snyder said that he had no doubt the jury made the right decision in convicting Cosby Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby, 80, is now a prisoner in his own suburban Philadelphia home and faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars as he awaits sentencing within the next three months on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He has maintained his innocence. His publicist has declared his conviction a "public lynching," and his lawyers have vowed to appeal.

NBC's "Today" show said Monday the Cosby jury issued a statement saying its decision was not influenced in any way by factors other than what was seen and heard in the courtroom. They said race and the #MeToo movement were never discussed.

"After thoughtful and meticulous consideration of the information and evidence provided to us, we came to our unanimous verdict," the jury said in the statement. "Not once were race or the #metoo movement ever discussed, nor did either factor into our decision, as implied in various media outlets."

Snyder said he didn't know much about the 80-year-old comedian before the trial and knew nothing of the allegations.

"I really didn't know a lot (about Cosby). I knew he was an actor, I knew he did the 'Cosby Show.' I never watched the 'Cosby Show,' I'm a little too young for that," Snyder said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:30:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Trump's threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers

    Trump's threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers

    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:37:59 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:30:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matthew Brown). In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China ...(AP Photo/Matthew Brown). In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China ...
    Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.More >>
    Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.More >>

  • Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy to appear in court

    Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy to appear in court

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:31 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:30:39 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly