Police: Bystander dies after St. Louis rooftop bar shooting

Police: Bystander dies after St. Louis rooftop bar shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and another has been hospitalized after gunfire erupted during an argument at an entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Police said Monday that one bystander who was shot in the head has died. The other victim was struck in the thigh. Police haven't released his condition.

The shooter fled. Police haven't provided a description.

St. Louis police Maj. Mary Warnecke says the shooting happened as several hundred people attended a ticketed event on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House overlooking Busch Stadium. The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh for a game Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

