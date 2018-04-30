Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man killed in a shooting at St. Louis' Ballpark Village was a father and a newlywed celebrating his birthday.

The shooting happened Sunday night during an event at the Budweiser Brew House, part of the dining and entertainment center next to Busch Stadium. Police on Monday identified the victim as 38-year-old Corey Hall of north St. Louis County.

Shots were fired during a scuffle. Police say Hall may have been an innocent bystander. He was struck in the head. A 36-year-old man was shot in the pelvic area and is hospitalized in serious but stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hall is the father of two girls and was married just two weeks before the shooting.

The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump, Pence set to speak at NRA convention Friday in Dallas

    Trump, Pence set to speak at NRA convention Friday in Dallas

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:51:44 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:51:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...
    President Donald Trump will attend the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump will attend the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.More >>

  • Remains of WWII Marine coming home after 6 decades

    Remains of WWII Marine coming home after 6 decades

    Monday, April 30 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:10:46 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:51:21 GMT
    (Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). CORRECTS YEAR TO 1943 FROM 1093 - This undated photo released by the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Quinn, who died Nov. 20, 1943, during the ...(Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). CORRECTS YEAR TO 1943 FROM 1093 - This undated photo released by the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Quinn, who died Nov. 20, 1943, during the ...
    The remains of a Marine Corps sergeant who was killed in a bloody World War II battle on a Pacific island have been identified and will be returned to his hometown in New Hampshire.More >>
    The remains of a Marine Corps sergeant who was killed in a bloody World War II battle on a Pacific island have been identified and will be returned to his hometown in New Hampshire.More >>

  • Father of Army vet shot at Oregon VA clinic feels betrayed

    Father of Army vet shot at Oregon VA clinic feels betrayed

    Monday, April 30 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-30 14:10:23 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:51:01 GMT
    The father of a military veteran with PTSD who was shot by a guard at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Oregon says he feels betrayed by the VA and county officials.More >>
    The father of a military veteran with PTSD who was shot by a guard at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Oregon says he feels betrayed by the VA and county officials.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly