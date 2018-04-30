As deadline looms, EU awaits news of US tariff exemption - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

As deadline looms, EU awaits news of US tariff exemption

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, April 27, 2018. Duisburg is the biggest steel producer site in Europe. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, April 27, 2018. Duisburg is the biggest steel producer site in Europe.

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is still waiting to hear whether its 28 member nations will be exempt from new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs just hours before the measures could enter force.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum, but granted the EU a temporary exemption until May 1.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross are due to discuss the issue later Monday.

The EU has drawn up a list of "rebalancing" duties worth some 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) to slap on U.S. products if it is not permanently excluded.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said "we are patient, but we are also prepared."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas

    Trump to attend the NRA convention in Dallas

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:51:44 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:51:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bill he sign...
    President Donald Trump will attend the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump will attend the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.More >>

  • Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution

    Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-29 20:57:54 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:49:18 GMT
    The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.More >>
    The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.More >>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:49:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly