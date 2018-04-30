Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of a teen who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan.

The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to 16-year-old Kyle Plush's calls for help on April 10.

Cincinnati police say Chief Eliot Isaac will release results Wednesday of their probe into what went wrong in efforts to locate the teenager.

The council has approved $454,000 for increasing staffing and upgrading technology.

Kyle's father found his body nearly six hours after he first called 911 to report he was trapped in the back of a minivan and was "going to die."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:30:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Trump's threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers

    Trump's threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers

    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:37:59 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:30:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matthew Brown). In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China ...(AP Photo/Matthew Brown). In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China ...
    Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.More >>
    Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.More >>

  • Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy to appear in court

    Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy to appear in court

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:18:31 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:30:39 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly