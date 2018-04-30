Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of a teen who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan.
The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to 16-year-old Kyle Plush's calls for help on April 10.
Cincinnati police say Chief Eliot Isaac will release results Wednesday of their probe into what went wrong in efforts to locate the teenager.
The council has approved $454,000 for increasing staffing and upgrading technology.
Kyle's father found his body nearly six hours after he first called 911 to report he was trapped in the back of a minivan and was "going to die."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
