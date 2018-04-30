Armenian opposition bloc nominates protest leader as premier - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Armenian opposition bloc nominates protest leader as premier

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian delivers his speech during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met with the... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian delivers his speech during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met with the...
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit...
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit...
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit...
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit...

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) - An Armenian opposition bloc has nominated protest leader Nikol Pashinian to become prime minister a day before a vote in parliament.

The opposition coalition that spearheaded two weeks of anti-government protests, which prompted Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan's resignation, formally nominated Pashinian on Monday as Armenia's next premier.

Armenia's parliament is set to vote for a new prime minister Tuesday. Pashinian and his supporters can count on 47 votes, just six shy of the majority necessary for his election. Pashinian has vowed to mount a nationwide strike if parliament doesn't approve his candidacy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Analysts: Menendez still has edge despite ethics censure

    Analysts: Menendez still has edge despite ethics censure

    Sunday, April 29 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-04-29 14:27:54 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:03:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during an event kicking off his campaign for re-election at Union City High School in Union City, N.J.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during an event kicking off his campaign for re-election at Union City High School in Union City, N.J.
    Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law.More >>
    Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law.More >>

  • Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution

    Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-29 20:57:54 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:03:49 GMT
    The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.More >>
    The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.More >>

  • WW II veteran to graduate 68 years after leaving college

    WW II veteran to graduate 68 years after leaving college

    Monday, April 30 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 10:18:13 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:03:28 GMT
    A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into in a college classroom.More >>
    A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into in a college classroom.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly