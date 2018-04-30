Company recalls more than 32K lbs. of beef due to possible contamination

Our series used hundreds of hours of video surveillance to find state troopers earning money - while sitting at home.More >>
Our series used hundreds of hours of video surveillance to find state troopers earning money - while sitting at home.More >>
The former Baton Rouge police officer who lost his job after he shot and killed Alton Sterling on duty nearly two years ago is back in the news. Blane Salamoni now faces a misdemeanor charge for an incident that happened in 2016.More >>
The former Baton Rouge police officer who lost his job after he shot and killed Alton Sterling on duty nearly two years ago is back in the news. Blane Salamoni now faces a misdemeanor charge for an incident that happened in 2016.More >>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from New Orleans East.More >>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from New Orleans East.More >>
A convicted sex offender impersonating a police officer raped a man and held him against his will, according to investigators. The Baker Police Department reported Mark David Russell, 55, of Baker, is facing multiple charges.More >>
A convicted sex offender impersonating a police officer raped a man and held him against his will, according to investigators. The Baker Police Department reported Mark David Russell, 55, of Baker, is facing multiple charges.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will honor the non-profit organization 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge for their 25 years of service to the Baton Rouge African-American community.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will honor the non-profit organization 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge for their 25 years of service to the Baton Rouge African-American community.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
Jhoon Rhee, a 10th-degree black belt known as "the father of American Taekwondo," died Monday, his son announced on Facebook.More >>
Jhoon Rhee, a 10th-degree black belt known as "the father of American Taekwondo," died Monday, his son announced on Facebook.More >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>
The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks on Wednesday. According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current."More >>
The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks on Wednesday. According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current."More >>
Hattiesburg police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
Hattiesburg police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
One kid’s determinedly deliberate “run” home has generated an astonishing response, and been seen more than four and a half million times.More >>
One kid’s determinedly deliberate “run” home has generated an astonishing response, and been seen more than four and a half million times.More >>
Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Montebello Drive.More >>
Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Montebello Drive.More >>
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.More >>
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.More >>
A major geyser at Yellowstone Park that hasn't had multiple eruptions in a single year since 2003 has had three in the last six weeks.More >>
A major geyser at Yellowstone Park that hasn't had multiple eruptions in a single year since 2003 has had three in the last six weeks.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing out of Roanoke, and both are believed to be in extreme danger.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing out of Roanoke, and both are believed to be in extreme danger.More >>