Company recalls more than 32K lbs. of beef due to possible contamination

A recall has been issued by Pinnacle Foods, according to the USDA.

If you have this dried beef product in your pantry, you are urged to throw it out.

The company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of Armour heat-treated, shelf stable beef products. Officials said the products may be contaminated with a serious toxin.

The ready-to-eat dried, sliced beef items were produced on Jan. 2, 2018 and April 9, 2018. The products have a shelf life of three years. Below are the product descriptions:

2.25 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-07-21, JAN-08-21, JAN-09-21, JAN-10-21, JAN-11-21, APR-15-21, APR-16-21, APR-17-21, APR-18-21 and APR-19-21 and lot codes 0707011Y11, 0708011Y11, 0709011Y11, 0710011Y11, 0711011Y11, 0715041Y11, 0716041Y11, 0717041Y11, 0718041Y11 and 0719041Y11.

4.5 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-23-21, JAN-24-21, JAN-25-21 and APR-22-21 and lot codes 0723011Y11, 0724011Y11, 0725011Y11 and 0722041YW1.

Officials said the recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 2AD” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They added the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, there haven't been any reports of people getting sick from this. Still, you are urged to throw away the product or return it to the store.

