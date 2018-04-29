'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," premiering on April 27. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," premiering on April 27.

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A few dozen superheroes lifted "Avengers: Infinity War" to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

According to Disney's estimates Sunday, the Marvel Studios superhero smorgasbord bested the previous record set by "The Force Awakens." Accounting for inflation, the "Star Wars" reboot would still reign with about $260 million in 2018 dollars.

"Infinity War" also set a new global opening record with $630 million, even though it's yet to open in China, the world's second-largest movie market. It opens there May 11. "The Fate of the Furious" previously held the worldwide mark with $541.9 million.

In a very distant second place was John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" with $10.7 million.

